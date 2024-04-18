NFL.com Draft columnist Dan Parr put out his Mock Draft 2.0 and believes one player may fall to Miami at 21 and give Miami one of the draft’s biggest steals. And with the 21st pick, he has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Jared Verse, EDGE – FSU

“Landing Verse at No. 21 could be one of the draft’s biggest steals. With Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb recovering from injuries and Andrew Van Ginkel departing this offseason, the Dolphins are thrilled to find a safe edge rusher with big-time power still waiting to hear his name called.”

Talented edge defender with the field demeanor, athleticism and skill set to rack up statistics in key categories fairly early in his NFL career. Verse dominated at Albany and then showed an ability to do the same at Florida State. He’s twitchy and compact, with explosiveness featured at the point of attack and in his upfield burst as a pass rusher. He’s great with his hands and does a nice job of diagnosing plays quickly and staying out of the clinches of offensive linemen looking to snatch him up. Verse’s ability to threaten the edge only bolsters his hellish speed-to-power bull-rushing ability to run tackles deep into the pocket. He can play up or down and should be in consideration for all defensive schemes looking to add a safe, high-impact edge.

STRENGTHS

Thrives with winning first step and unstoppable energy.

Quick to close distance and mitigate his length disadvantage.

Controls bigger blockers at the point with leverage, hands and power.

Instincts allow for rapid diagnosis and attack of play development.

Advanced GPS into the pocket, with multiple available rush routes.

Uses sudden, combative hand work to beat the punch and grease the edge.

Bend and strength to corner tightly to passer at efficient angles.

Instantly converts his twitchy get-off into a menacing bull rush. WEAKNESSES Lacks ideal size and length that teams covet.

Unable to anchor deep when drive blockers get into him.

Below-average footwork and wrap-up leads to missed tackles.

Offensive tackles stall his rush plan with a firm punch.

Has moments where rush wears down against size. CBS Mock Draft has Miami Selecting a Physical Freak in Round 1

DRAFT PROFILE: BIO

Jared Verse, starting his football days at Central Columbia HS in Berwick, PA, found his collegiate football home at Albany after redshirting in 2019. His first active season in the delayed spring 2020 FCS season was followed by a standout fall, where he secured 14.5 sacks, 21.5 TFLs, and a spot on the first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association.

Next, Verse transferred to Florida State, arriving with a 4-star transfer prospect rating and being regarded as the second-best EDGE in the transfer portal. At the Seminoles, he showed his worth, impressing against opposing offenses and putting up strong numbers in his opening season.

In his 2022 season with the Seminoles, Verse continued to impress, accumulating nine sacks and 17 TFLs in one campaign. His performance earned him first-team All-ACC honors, confirming his standing as a defensive force against top collegiate competition.

Looking to the 2023 NFL Draft, Verse was in the conversation for a likely first-round pick, drawing comparisons with names like Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson. However, he chose to return to Florida State for another season, aiming for a title and the top EDGE spot in the 2024 draft. Scouts are keeping a watchful eye as Verse continues his journey toward the NFL.

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

Verse brings a seasoned pass-rush plan to the table, executing a myriad of initial and counter moves with polished technique and shrewd decision-making.

The explosive first step is a cornerstone of his game, dictating pass-rush scenarios by imposing his will and disrupting offensive linemen’s rhythm off the snap.

Elite athletic skills — Made Bruce Feldman’s 2023 ‘Freaks List’ at number 26. He wrote: “another year at FSU has enabled him to continue to develop, both physically and in his on-field skill set. At 6-3 1/2, 260 pounds, Verse power-cleans 360 pounds, squats 555 and benches 455, but he also has excellent burst, running 21.14 MPH in a game with a max acceleration of 5.85m/s with a max deceleration of -6.98m/s.”

Exceptional bend and flexibility allow Verse to exploit the edge, dipping under offensive tackles and maintaining a tight, efficient path to the quarterback.

Natural athletic gifts are evident in his lateral agility, enabling effective redirection and counter moves that continue to confound protective schemes.

His functional strength shouldn’t be understated – Verse consistently delivers powerful punches and showcases the ability to hold his ground against heavier opponents.

The motor on Verse runs incessantly, reflecting a high-effort player who brings relentless energy and pursuit from snap to whistle on every down.

Hand usage is a notable strength, displaying rapid and potent strikes that effectively navigate through opposing linemen’s blocks to disrupt the backfield.

A hallmark of his game, the palpable explosiveness, permeates through his every move, asserting dominance in gap penetration and providing a perpetual disruptive presence.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES Verse, while maintaining exterior leverage, occasionally overshoots, enabling offensive schemes to exploit created lanes, undermining the run defense’s integrity and effectiveness.

Despite a robust and physical approach to run defense, there’s a discernible lack of control in his tackling, often resulting in missed opportunities in the backfield.

While the collegiate tackle-for-loss numbers are there, skepticism arises regarding the translatability of those statistics to the NFL, demanding further refinement in his approach.

Anticipation and mental processing in run scenarios require elevation; enhancing block recognition and reactionary quickness out of his stance remains a pivotal area for development.

Verse’s effective hand usage in pass-rush scenarios demands translation into run defense, ensuring that generated power and jolt are equivalently impactful across all play types.