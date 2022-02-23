Last year, the Miami Dolphins had a problem going into training camp with their best player Xavien Howard. Howard was holding out for a new contract or reworked contract after having a career year with ten interceptions. The problem was the Dolphins had just given him a new contract a year or two earlier and had four years left on his contract. And the Dolphins viewed it as unprecedented if they ripped up the current contract with four years left on it. The problem the Dolphins put themselves in was they gave a big free-agent contract with more guaranteed money to Byron Jones in the 2020 offseason, and he’s not the player Howard is. Howard felt disrespected and, after a career year, wanted to make a statement to the Dolphins by holding out. The Dolphins and Howard were able to compromise and gave Howard some new money in reachable incentives. Howard came to camp and played the season with no issues.

However, even though the Dolphins were able to compromise with Howard, they were kicking the can down the road. Apparently, there was a mutual agreement between the Dolphins and Howard that they would rework the current contract after the season. Well, here we are again, and it sounds like Howard isn’t going to be reporting again unless he gets a new contract, as he wants to be the highest-paid player on the team because he is the best player on the team. Howard is taking a back seat to Jones, who, as I said, isn’t the player that Howard is. Jones is making just north of $16 million this year and the next two years, while Howard was making less. The Dolphins can’t kick the can down the road again and must resolve this issue once and for all.



The Dolphins have plenty of money under the salary cap, so money isn’t going to be an issue on their end. The Dolphins can give Howard a new contract and satisfy him being the best player on the team. He’s in the prime of his career, and the Dolphins have to keep their best players moving forward as best as they can. Keeping him and Jones is pricey, but I remember when the Dolphins had Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain when they were in the prime of their careers, and the team made it work under the cap for a few years. Both Howard and Jones are no Surtain and Madison, but the point is it can work for a year or two.

The Dolphins could also move on from Jones and keep Howard. The problem is Jones’ contract is problematic that you can’t just release him even waiting till the post-June 1st deadline because of the cap hit. If the Dolphins wanted to do this, the best-case scenario is finding a trade partner because the cap hit this year is less at about $6 million. The Dolphins can save over $40 million in salary combined over the next few years, including this year. The problem is finding a trade partner for a player not considered one of the best at his position and finding a player to replace him.

The Dolphins could also decide that they aren’t going to rework Howard’s contract and look to trade him to get the best deal possible. That’s not going to be a popular decision. However, before the trade deadline when the Dolphins were 1-7, the Dolphins reportedly were in trade talks with the Baltimore Ravens to trade Howard. The deal never materialized, but the point is that it’s not far-fetched. The Ravens apparently didn’t want to pull the trigger because they would have to give up the high draft pick compensation, and they wanted the Dolphins to pay more of Howard’s guarantee money. The question is, would there be a team out there willing to give up draft pick compensation and want to rework Howard’s contract? The Dolphins could also potentially use Howard as a trading chip to upgrade the offense for a wide receiver, offensive lineman, and the draft pick compensation. The Dolphins, if they wanted to go down this path, would like to get as much value as they can, which is understandable. Howard would be hard to replace. When he wasn’t in camp last year, the secondary struggled badly without him. Imagine a season without him.

The Dolphins need to address this and not kick the can down the road. Frankly, this mess was created by general manager Chris Grier when he gave Jones the big contract in the 2020 off-season a year after giving Howard his contract. I get Howard was coming off a knee injury, but Howard was clearly the better player. Howard took note of that, and why not? It’s a business, and he’s human and probably considered that a slap in the face. Grier was able to put a Band-Aid on this last time, but he can’t do that again. He has to commit to Howard or look to let him go. It’s not a problem that new head coach Mike McDaniel would like to see, being this is his first season as a head coach. With the NFL combine around the corner, Grier, I’m sure, will talk to his agent but also have some back-channel discussions with other teams just in case. Grier got himself into this mess; now it’s time for him to settle this once and for all so the team and Howard can move forward.