In today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike shares his thoughts on all of the new assistant coaches the Miami Dolphins have hired this past week. Mike shares his thoughts on Frank Smith, Wes Welker, Matt Applebaum, Steve Gregory, and Jon Embree coming in as new assistants. He also shares his frustration with the Dolphins keeping 2021 offensive line coach Lem Jeanpierre on as the assistant offensive line coach. Also, Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison are reunited and both were hired as coaches on this Dolphins staff. While this was a great move and a fun story fans can get behind, Mike talks about why it’s rare to see an organization hire a superstar player as a coach of the team they played for. In closing, Mike also talks about the Brian Flores interview on the I AM ATHLETE podcast talking about his relationship with Tua. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





