On Sunday Morning, the Miami Dolphins gave defensive tackle Zach Sieler a 3-year contract extension worth $38.65 million with $20 million guaranteed. Sieler will turn 28 years old on September 7th and has been a fantastic player since joining the Dolphins in 2020. He has started 33 of 53 games with Miami and has 10 sacks during his time with the organization. In 2022 Sieler started 15 of 17 games and had 3.5 sacks and 70 tackles.

Dolphins are signing DL Zach Sieler today to a three-year contract extension worth up to $38.65 million that includes $20 million guaranteed, per source. The contract was negotiated by Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2023