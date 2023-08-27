On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Jason Sarney, creator of the DolFans Weekly Newsletter, to break down the big news from Sunday morning that the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Zach Sieler on a 3-year contract extension. We talk about Sieler’s new deal, his growth since joining the Dolphins in 2019, and why this was an important deal to get done heading into the season. Mike and Jason also talk about what this means for Christian Wilkins and his quest to get a long-term extension, as he is in the final year of his contract. Does this mean Miami may franchise tag him after this season? Or are they ok with letting him walk? We also talk about Jonathan Taylor, 2023 season expectations for the Dolphins, and look over Miami’s roster as cut-down day looms. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.