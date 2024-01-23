Last offseason, Tyreek Hill had a lot of drama around him when he assaulted a man at a marina. There was a police and NFL investigation that dragged out, and it had Tyreek in the headlines for months. With the Dolphins season over for roughly a week, Tyreek is back in the headlines.

In early November, Tyreek married his long-time girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro in a private ceremony. Then he spoke about it, and he and his wife talk about their lives and marriage on HBO Hard Knocks, making it very public. It is being reported today, January 23rd, by the Miami Herald and Sun-Sentinel that Tyreek and Keeta have filed for divorce a little over two months after being married.

But Wait……..Tyreek is saying this isn’t true and went to Twitter to call the reports false.

boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way https://t.co/5bhrYgILC1 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 23, 2024

To complicate this story even more, Tyreek put up a picture of himself and his wife, supposedly taken today, on his Instagram this afternoon.

This was Tyreek Hill on IG earlier today pic.twitter.com/p3PJU2XPiW — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 23, 2024

When the report of Tyreek Hill filing for divorce broke this afternoon, few were surprised. In early December, Tyreek was hit with two paternity lawsuits.

Per a NY Post article, “Brittany Lackner, 30, and Kimberly Baker, 29, accused the All-Pro NFLer of not adequately providing for the children he allegedly conceived with them — and are demanding more child support than the $2,500 per month he already pays them both, as stated in the legal papers. Both lawsuits are ongoing, and were filed separately in Broward County.”

Both children in question were born in 2023.

So, two reputable newspapers claim Tyreek and his wife filed for divorce, and Tyreek is saying he didn’t. The great thing here is there won’t be confusion for long because when you file for divorce, you must file public record paperwork so that anyone can see if a filing for divorce is in process or not. So, within the next few hours or at most a day or so, we should know if Tyreek and his wife did file for divorce and the newspapers are right in their reporting, or if Tyreek is being truthful here with his tweet saying they have not.

Per this tweet, a Dolphins fan went online and found the file for divorce that was put on record yesterday, January 22nd. I cannot confirm that is accurate and what is on file, but it appears to be at this time. I am working to confirm the accuracy of that filing at this time. UPDATE: Per the Broward County Court website, the filing is accurate and confirmed.

Even sooner than that pic.twitter.com/NXUto9NuYr — John Ramos (@JohnRam60808162) January 23, 2024

More on this story as it develops.