Miami Dolphins quarterback coach Darrell Bevell had a situation with his eye recently in which he was ordered to lay face down for 90% of the day for seven straight days.

Per an article from Yahoo Sports from Jori Epstein, “Bevell was watching film around 11 p.m. on July 30 when he realized his vision was impaired. He covered his right eye: no problem seeing tape or the ceiling. He covered his left: His right eye didn’t afford him the same clarity. It was also dry.

Within 36 hours, Bevell was in surgery, needles puncturing his eyeball in order for a doctor to reattach his retina by laser. A gas bubble soon held his reattached retina in place — accompanied by a strict face-down policy to ensure the bubble didn’t spread to the wrong parts of the eye. So Bevell watched practices and Zoomed into meetings from home, alternating between lying on his bed with his head hanging off and using a U-shaped massage table headrest after he no longer needed an eye patch.”

“Bevell returned to practice, and to vertical statures, Aug. 8. He’s now able to fly with the team again after 17-hour drives to and from Houston for the Dolphins-Texans joint practices and preseason game.”

Bevell came to Miami under head coach Mike McDaniel in 2022. He has previously been an offensive coordinator for the Lions, Jaguars, and Vikings, as well an interim head coach for the Lions and Jaguars.