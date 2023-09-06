On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Steven breaks down all of the news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He talks about Miami’s week one match-up vs. the LA Chargers and the Tua vs. Herbert match-up. The two players were drafted back to back in 2020 and will forever be tied at the hip in their NFL careers. He talks about how both will do in this game. Also, Steven talks about Miami’s defense and whether it will be able to stop all of the playmakers and weapons the Chargers have. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

