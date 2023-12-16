Two women have sued Miami Dolphins superstar WR Tyreek Hill in two separate cases that claim he is the father of their child, both born in 2023, according to The Daily Mail,

Per a NY Post article, “Brittany Lackner, 30, and Kimberly Baker, 29, accused the All-Pro NFLer of not adequately providing for the children he allegedly conceived with them — and are demanding more child support than the $2,500 per month he already pays them both, as stated in the legal papers. Both lawsuits are ongoing, and were filed separately in Broward County.”

The report goes on to say, “Lackner gave birth to her son, Soul Corazon Hill, on Feb. 7, 2023, after alleging the month prior that she had sex with Hill in Florida in 2022. In her lawsuit, Lackner alleged a prenatal paternity test proved 29-year-old Hill was the father “with greater than 99.9 percent probability.”

In the other lawsuit, the one from Kimberly Baker, she stated in her suit that Tyreek Hill had “utter and abject unconcern” for her now-six-month-old daughter, Trae Love Hill — who she claimed was conceived when she and Hill hooked up in Aug. 2022.

“The Father has in fact demonstrated utter and abject unconcern for the child in wholly failing to act as a parent and is completely failing to support the child,” was also stated in the lawsuit.

Tyreek Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March of 2022, and he signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension upon the trade. Hill just married his longtime fiancée, Keeta Vaccaro, last month.

More on this story as it develops.