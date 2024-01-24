In his first mock draft of 2024, NFL Network Draft Analyst Bucky Brooks has Miami selecting Jackson Powers-Johnson an OG/C out of Oregon. Read what Bucky has to say about the pick below…

Bucky: “Beefing up the line could help the Dolphins upgrade an offense that struggled against physical defensive fronts.”

An NFL.com Overview of Powers-Johnson states, “Broadly built center prospect with below-average length but above-average upper-body power. Powers-Johnson isn’t much of a knee-bender, which impacts his pad level and drive leverage, but he can torque and toss opponents around with some regularity at the point. Powers-Johnson is a fierce competitor with a salty disposition but needs to improve his first-phase technique to create more consistent block sustains. Despite average athleticism, he doesn’t seem to have many issues in pass protection, as he works with clear eyes, a wide base, and good discipline to keep his weight back. His rookie season could be bumpy if he has to play early, but he should come out on the other side as a long-time starter.”