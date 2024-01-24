On That’s Another Miami Dolphins First Down Podcast, Stephen D. Daniels is joined by special guest Josh Moser of WSVN 7 South Florida to talk about the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They recap Miami’s 2023 offseason and all of the ups and downs the team had. Then they discuss which players/coaches had a disappointing season to the point they may not be back next year and, on the flip side, which players/coaches overperformed and were outstanding for Miami in 2023. They close the show with some offseason predictions for the Dolphins. All this and more is on this episode of That’s Another Miami Dolphins First Down Podcast, which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE