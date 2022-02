Aaron and Josh are back with their reactions to the Mike McDaniel’s first coaching staff being completed. What were the best hires? Did he make any mistakes? Is it too soon to tell? Plus, they discuss their offseason priorities for the Dolphins. All of this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

