Another Sunday, another very comfortable Miami Dolphins victory. Of course, it didn’t start out that way. The Dolphins came out uncharacteristically flat and allowed the Carolina Panthers to jump out to a 14-0 first quarter lead. After that, though, normal service was resumed as the Dolphins put up 35 straight points led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Raheem Mostert before Mike White threw a garbage time pick six. They still weren’t done, as Salvon Ahmed ran in a touchdown to finish off a 42-21 Dolphins win. Where does this leave the Dolphins? How much confidence should there be that the Dolphins can topple tougher opposition? Aaron and Josh discuss this and much more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

