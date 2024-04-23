WalterFootball is one of the longest-running websites dedicated to covering the NFL Draft all year round. They released their latest full 7-round Mock Draft recently and here is who they have the Miami Dolphins selecting with their picks in each round.

Round 1, Pick #21: Johnny Newton, DT – Illinois

“The Dolphins lost plenty of edge-rushing talent this offseason. Meanwhile, Christian Wilkins departed for Las Vegas. They’ll need to find someone else who can hound Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. Johnny Newton lacks size and length, but he’s a great disruptor in the interior.”

Round 2, Pick #55: Roger Rosengarten, OT – Washington

“Here’s another offensive lineman for the Dolphins, who need to continue to bolster their poor pass protection.

Roger Rosengarten protected Michael Penix’s blind side well. He has the potential to play guard as well.”

Round 5, Pick #158: Jacob Cowing, WR – Arizona

“The Dolphins are another team that is top-heavy at receiver but rather thin when it comes to depth.

Jacob Cowing is a quick, shifty slot receiver.”

Round 6, Pick #184: Gabe Hall, DT – Baylor

“The Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins, so they’ll need some help at defensive tackle.

Gabe Hall had a down final year compared to the prior couple of seasons.”

Round 6, Pick #198: Frank Crum, OT – Wyoming

“It shouldn’t shock anyone if the Dolphins used multiple picks on offensive linemen, given Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history.”

Round 7, Pick #241: Sanoussi Kane, S – Purdue

“The Dolphins signed Jordan Poyer, but he’s just a short-term solution.”