NFL Insider Albert Breer is reporting, “One name I’ve heard circled for Miami from other teams is Texas WR Xavier Worthy, who would add even more speed to the offense and perhaps give the team an off-ramp with Tyreek Hill over the next year or two.”

🗣️ Albert Breer on Xavier Worthy: “One name I’ve heard circled for Miami from other teams is Texas WR Xavier Worthy, who would add even more speed to the offense, and perhaps give the team an off-ramp with Tyreek Hill over the next year or two.” (@AlbertBreer) #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/D5L7Tvk9cz — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) April 22, 2024

The Miami Dolphins’ offseason was in a very bad salary cap situation and needed to open up cap space in the worst way; they restructured the big contracts of Jalen Ramsey, Terron Armstead, and Bradley Chubb. The one big contract they did not restructure was that of Tyreek Hill, who has two years remaining on his contract and is due to count $31 million against the salary cap this year. Restructuring him would have lowered his cap number and kept Tyreek in Miami beyond two years, which is a no-brainer of a decision since Hill is a first ballot hall of fame player who is still producing at a high level.

Hill, though, has had numerous off-the-field issues within the last calendar year and many off-the-field incidents in the last 4-5 months alone. Miami not restricting his contract is a sign they do not want to be tied to him beyond the two years left on his deal, and they may even, in fact, look to cut him and eat the dead cap money after this upcoming 2024 season.

It came out this weekend in an interview Tyreek did recently that Mike McDaniel called Tyreek out after a loss to Kansas City and that Tyreek has had a difficult time accepting that Kansas City has gone on to win Super Bowls without him.

Xavier Worthy at pick #21 would be a reach. He is a borderline first-round talent in the eyes of many of the draft gurus, and he is very slight in size. He ran a blazing 40-yard dash time at the combine, and if not for that, he wouldn’t even be considered a first-round pick in this draft.

Worthy is cut from the same cloth as Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill in that he is short, fast, and not a physical receiver. It would be a clear sign that Tyreek Hill’s time in Miami is all but over.