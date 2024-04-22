In this latest interview Tyreek Hill did with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, he opens up about many topics. Tyreek states he had a tough time dealing with Kansas City winning a chip without him. Tyreek also says reveals Mike McDaniel called him out following his performance vs. Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs: “He called me out, he was like: ‘You’re supposed to be the best player in the league… we pay you all this money for what?’.”
Mike ain’t wrong! He is supposed to be the best and to be the best means you play like you’re the best..he didn’t, at least not against the Chiefs..(both times)