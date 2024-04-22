In this latest interview Tyreek Hill did with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, he opens up about many topics. Tyreek states he had a tough time dealing with Kansas City winning a chip without him. Tyreek also says reveals Mike McDaniel called him out following his performance vs. Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs: “He called me out, he was like: ‘You’re supposed to be the best player in the league… we pay you all this money for what?’.”