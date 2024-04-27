On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom are here to break down the Dolphins’ selection of Patrick Paul with the 55th pick in the 2nd round of the draft. We talk about his time at Houston, whether it was a smart pick Miami made to take him at Pick #55, and where he fits in both in the short term and the long term. We then pivot and look at what positions Miami should target on Day 3 in rounds 5, 6, and 7 and why Miami doesn’t need how this pick plays into what Miami may or may not do post-June 1st when Xavien Howard’s money comes off the board. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

