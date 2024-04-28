With the 2024 NFL Draft now in the books and behind us, it is time for all of the draft grades to be passed out by the various football media outlets. And yes, we know draft grades the day after the NFL draft is kinda silly as you should wait a few years before you decide how good a draft class was, but they are always fun to read to get a feel of what the “experts” think of the draft that just took place. USA Today gave Miami a B- draft grade. And here is why below.

Miami Dolphins (B-)

Taking Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson in the first round was probably a good call given the injuries to veteran OLB Bradley Chubb (ACL) and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and fact a surplus of edge players is never a bad thing. Choosing OT Patrick Paul in Round 2 was a defensible hedge given the appearance that LT Terron Armstead seems to be coming to the end of the line – though Miami seems to remain quite vulnerable up the middle. Mid-round RB Jaylen Wright (Tennessee) and OLB Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State) could add bonus juice. Miami’s third-rounder was forfeited due to owner Stephen Ross’ tampering violation, and the fourth-rounder was used in the acquisition of Chubb two years ago.

Many experts are giving the Dolphins high marks for the selections they made on Day 3 with their picks in rounds four through seven. Some NFL Draft analysts have questions about the selections Miami made in rounds 1 and 2. Many feel if Miami was looking for a left tackle of the future, there were other options for Miami to take who will not need as much seasoning as Patrick Paul will require, and it is expected Paul will not be ready to play for the 2024 season as a lot of work is required to get him

NFL” ready. While Chop Robinson is a physical freak with a ton of upside, his lack of college production concerns some. Overall, the Dolphins though continue to get high marks for their 2024 Draft class by various outlets.