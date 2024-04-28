With the 2024 NFL Draft now in the books and behind us, it is time for all of the draft grades to be passed out by the various football media outlets. And yes, we know draft grades the day after the NFL draft is kinda silly as you should wait a few years before you decide how good a draft class was, but they are always fun to read to get a feel of what the “experts” think of the draft that just took place. Chad Reuter of NFL.com gave Miami a B- draft grade. And here is why below.
Grade
B-
Draft picks
- Penn State LB Chop Robinson (No. 21 overall)
- Houston OT Patrick Paul (No. 55)
- Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright (No. 120)
- Colorado State LB Mohamed Kamara (No. 158)
- Virginia WR Malik Washington (No. 184)
- Cal DB Patrick McMorris (No. 198)
- USC WR Tahj Washington (No. 241)
Day 1 grade: B
Day 2 grade: C
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: Miami needed another edge rusher, especially with Jaelan Phillips coming off an Achilles injury and Bradley Chubb coming off a torn ACL, but Robinson must show he can be a factor in the run game and convert pressures into sacks more regularly in the NFL. Left tackle Terron Armstead‘s difficulty staying on the field made Paul a good pick in the second round. The teams’ forfeiture of its third-round pick dragged down its grade.
Trading a future third-round pick for a fourth in the current draft is usually not wise, and Miami has a few backs in the stable already, but finding a potential star in Wright waiting around made it easier to swallow. It would not surprise me if the relentless Kamara is as productive as Robinson early in his career. Both pass-catchers with the surname Washington (not related) will flourish as tough-minded slot receivers in Mike McDaniel’s