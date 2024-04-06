On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about all the big news about the Miami Dolphins. He opens the show by sharing his thoughts on Miami signing Teair Tart on Friday and why he feels this is the best defensive lineman Miami has signed this offseason. He goes over Tart’s career stats, history in the league, and some red flags, as well as the messy situation from last season in Tennessee and why he was cut from the Titans in December. Mike also compares Tart’s stats to the other defensive lineman Miami has signed this offseason. Then Mike discusses a new Jeremy Fowler ESPN report that says Miami is trying “Pretty Hard” to sign Odell Beckham Jr. Mike shares his thoughts on this, talks about why it’s the right move, and tries to explain to some Dolphins who don’t believe WR is a need, why it’s a HUGE need for Miami. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

