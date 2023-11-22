On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian have their annual THANKSGIVING SPECTACULAR! They open the show discussing Miami’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. It was only a 7pt game, and Miami didn’t play their best game of the year. Is there cause for concern at this time? Then they talk about all of the latest big news in the world of the Dolphins, such as a new minority owner coming on board who may possibly be the next “Owner in Waiting.” they talk about Salvon Ahmed’s season-ending injury, the latest with De’Von Achane’s latest injury, Hard Knocks and more. Then they play a game of Jersey Guy vs. Florida Man and end the show with a breakdown of Dolphins vs Jets and give their prediction on who will win this Friday.—All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

