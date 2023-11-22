Chris and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to review the LV Raiders game and preview the Stinkin’ NY Jets on Black Friday. There’s a lot to discuss. We want to wish everyone a very happy Thanksgiving and please know we’re thankful for all of you who take the time out of your busy lives to listen!
Raiders Review + Jets Preview
