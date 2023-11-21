This Friday at 3 p.m., something big is happening. The New York Jets are playing against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. It is the first time the NFL is giving us football excitement after Thanksgiving, making it a historic addition to the Black Friday sports lineup.

Quarterback Shuffle – Jets’ Surprise Move

In a surprising move, the Jets announced a quarterback switch. Tim Boyle is taking over after Zach Wilson’s demotion to third-string QB. The Dolphins are on a roll. After winning 20-13 against the Raiders, they are ready to keep that winning streak going strong.

How to Watch

Local fans can catch the game on Fox 5 at 3 p.m. while Prime Video provides the streaming platform. Notably, this marks the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game.

To stream via Prime Video, follow these simple steps: Open the app, sign in, find the Black Friday Football section, tap on the game, and thereafter press the play button.

Radio Broadcast and Spanish Option

For radio enthusiasts, tune in on Sirius XM Channel 158 or 384. Spanish-speaking Jets fans can catch the action on the official Jets app or ESPN New York app.

Betting Odds – Dolphins Favored

The Dolphins are favored with a -9.5 betting line. The over/under is set at 41. The moneyline odds at Jets +400 and Dolphins -450.

Historic Clash

Football fans, get ready for a historic showdown. Whether you are watching on TV, streaming it online, or tuning the live commentary on the radio, there are plenty of ways to catch the Jets and Dolphins clash on Black Friday.

