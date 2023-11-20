When the Miami Dolphins face the NY Jets this Friday on Black Friday they won’t be facing Aaron Rodgers, they won’t be facing Zach Wilson, they will face NY Jets quarterback Tim Boyle.

Source: The #Jets will start Tim Boyle at QB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2023

Boyle went undrafted in 2018 and has bounced around the league with the Packers, Lions, Bears, and NY Jets now. He has only started three games ever, all in 2021 with the Lions, and the Lions lost all 3 games he started. He is 73 for 120 passing for 607 yards in his career with 3 TDs and 9 INTs.