Mike McDaniel, in his media session on Monday, said that the injury to De’Von Achane in Sunday’s game vs the Raiders is to the same knee that had him on IR the past month. McDaniel went on to say that Achane won’t require surgery. His status moving forward appears to be up in the air, and McDaniel said they are seeking extra feedback and opinions.

With the Dolphins having a game this Friday on a short week, I expect Jeff Wilson to be active for that game even if Achane is cleared to play. But one must wonder if Achane will need a few more weeks to heal after this latest injury. Time will tell, but right now, Achane appears to have his status in doubt in games moving forward in the immediate future.