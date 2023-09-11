Dallas Cowboys are expected to increase in value by $4.4 billion from 2023-2028

At the bottom of the table are the Minnesota Vikings, who are still predicted to see a valuation increase of $1.7 billion in the next five years

Collectively, NFL teams will have increased their worth by more than $161 billion over the last ten years.

With a new NFL season kicking off, the 2023/2024 season could prove to be its most popular year yet, with viewing figures increasing year-on-year1.

As the popularity of the NFL continues to grow, so do the finances of the teams.

Analyzing new Forbes valuation data from 2019-2023, Mighty Tips has predicted the forecasting value of each of the 32 teams to unveil which will be the richest by 2028.

Even after the financial turbulence of a global pandemic, the Dallas Cowboys are estimated to see a mammoth growth of $4.4 billion dollars by 2028, a 49% increase from their current valuation.

In 2nd place is the Los Angeles Rams, who, although set to see an impressive 60% value increase over the next five years, will still be over $2 billion less than that of the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite their recent Superbowl win, Kansas City Chiefs sit at 22nd in the table, with a $2 billion valuation increase between 2019-2023 and an estimated spike of 58% between now and 2028. Even at the foot of the list, the Minnesota Vikings are still projected to have almost doubled their value from 2019 to 2028, going from $2.7 billion to $5.33 billion.

Incredibly by 2028, the 32 NFL teams are expected to have a combined value of over $252 billion.

See the full rankings, team values from 2019-2023, and the expected valuation for each in 2028 below:

Rank NFL Team Value 2019 Value 2023 Predicted Value 2028 1 Dallas Cowboys $5,500,000,000 $9,000,000,000 $13,450,000,000 2 Los Angeles Rams $3,800,000,000 $6,900,000,000 $11,020,000,000 3 New England Patriots $4,100,000,000 $7,000,000,000 $10,840,000,000 4 New York Giants $3,900,000,000 $6,800,000,000 $10,420,000,000 5 Chicago Bears $3,450,000,000 $6,300,000,000 $10,207,500,000 6 Las Vegas Raiders $2,900,000,000 $6,200,000,000 $10,163,000,000 7 New York Jets $3,200,000,000 $6,100,000,000 $9,815,000,000 8 Washington Commanders $3,400,000,000 $6,050,000,000 $9,730,000,000 9 Miami Dolphins $2,760,000,000 $5,700,000,000 $9,182,000,000 10 Philadelphia Eagles $3,050,000,000 $5,800,000,000 $9,090,000,000 11 San Francisco 49ers $3,500,000,000 $6,000,000,000 $9,015,000,000 12 Houston Texans $3,100,000,000 $5,500,000,000 $8,400,000,000 13 Denver Broncos $3,000,000,000 $5,100,000,000. $7,895,000,000 14 Seattle Seahawks $2,775,000,000 $5,000,000,000 $7,882,500,000 15 Cleveland Browns $2,175,000,000 $4,620,000,000 $7,592,000,000 16 Atlanta Falcons $2,755,000,000 $4,700,000,000 $7,029,000,000 17 Tennessee Titans $2,150,000,000 $4,400,000,000 $6,985,000,000 18 Green Bay Packers $2,850,000,000 $4,600,000,000 $6,935,000,000 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $2,200,000,000 $4,200,000,000 $6,835,500,000 20 Pittsburgh Steelers $2,800,000,000 $4,630,000,000 $6,811,500,000 21 Baltimore Ravens $2,750,000,000 $4,630,000,000 $6,810,500,000 22 Kansas City Chiefs $2,300,000,000 $4,300,000,000 $6,786,000,000 23 Indianapolis Colts $2,650,000,000 $4,350,000,000 $6,425,000,000 24 Los Angeles Chargers $2,500,000,000 $4,150,000,000 $6,411,500,000 25 New Orleans Saints $2,275,000,000 $4,080,000,000 $6,343,000,000 26 Carolina Panthers $2,400,000,000 $4,100,000,000 $6,227,000,000 27 Buffalo Bills $1,900,000,000 $3,700,000,000 $6,129,000,000 28 Jacksonville Jaguars $2,325,000,000 $4,000,000,000 $6,072,500,000 29 Arizona Cardinals $2,250,000,000 $3,800,000,000 $5,690,500,000 30 Detroit Lions $1,950,000,000 $3,600,000,000 $5,595,000,000 31 Cincinnati Bengals $2,000,000,000 $3,500,000,000 $5,355,000,000 32 Minnesota Vikings $2,700,000,000 $3,650,000,000 $5,327,500,000

[ENDS]

Sources:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/bradadgate/2023/01/12/the-audience-disparity-of-nfl-games-and-everything-else-widens/?sh=1b05f3e113a6

Methodology

To determine which teams are set to be worth the most by 2028, we first studied their earnings from 2019-2023. This data was captured by analyzing Forbes data (https://www.forbes.com/nfl-valuations/list/) over the past 5 years.

The data includes all revenue streams and is the amount published by each team in their annual accounts.

Using this data, we ran a forecast function, to generate predicted revenue information for the years 2023-2028. From here, we were able to rank each NFL team 1-32, depending on their 2028 projection.