- Dallas Cowboys are expected to increase in value by $4.4 billion from 2023-2028
- At the bottom of the table are the Minnesota Vikings, who are still predicted to see a valuation increase of $1.7 billion in the next five years
- Collectively, NFL teams will have increased their worth by more than $161 billion over the last ten years.
With a new NFL season kicking off, the 2023/2024 season could prove to be its most popular year yet, with viewing figures increasing year-on-year1.
As the popularity of the NFL continues to grow, so do the finances of the teams.
Analyzing new Forbes valuation data from 2019-2023, Mighty Tips has predicted the forecasting value of each of the 32 teams to unveil which will be the richest by 2028.
Even after the financial turbulence of a global pandemic, the Dallas Cowboys are estimated to see a mammoth growth of $4.4 billion dollars by 2028, a 49% increase from their current valuation.
In 2nd place is the Los Angeles Rams, who, although set to see an impressive 60% value increase over the next five years, will still be over $2 billion less than that of the Dallas Cowboys.
Despite their recent Superbowl win, Kansas City Chiefs sit at 22nd in the table, with a $2 billion valuation increase between 2019-2023 and an estimated spike of 58% between now and 2028. Even at the foot of the list, the Minnesota Vikings are still projected to have almost doubled their value from 2019 to 2028, going from $2.7 billion to $5.33 billion.
Incredibly by 2028, the 32 NFL teams are expected to have a combined value of over $252 billion.
See the full rankings, team values from 2019-2023, and the expected valuation for each in 2028 below:
|Rank
|NFL Team
|Value 2019
|Value 2023
|Predicted Value
2028
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|$5,500,000,000
|$9,000,000,000
|$13,450,000,000
|2
|Los Angeles Rams
|$3,800,000,000
|$6,900,000,000
|$11,020,000,000
|3
|New England Patriots
|$4,100,000,000
|$7,000,000,000
|$10,840,000,000
|4
|New York Giants
|$3,900,000,000
|$6,800,000,000
|$10,420,000,000
|5
|Chicago Bears
|$3,450,000,000
|$6,300,000,000
|$10,207,500,000
|6
|Las Vegas Raiders
|$2,900,000,000
|$6,200,000,000
|$10,163,000,000
|7
|New York Jets
|$3,200,000,000
|$6,100,000,000
|$9,815,000,000
|8
|Washington Commanders
|$3,400,000,000
|$6,050,000,000
|$9,730,000,000
|9
|Miami Dolphins
|$2,760,000,000
|$5,700,000,000
|$9,182,000,000
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|$3,050,000,000
|$5,800,000,000
|$9,090,000,000
|11
|San Francisco 49ers
|$3,500,000,000
|$6,000,000,000
|$9,015,000,000
|12
|Houston Texans
|$3,100,000,000
|$5,500,000,000
|$8,400,000,000
|13
|Denver Broncos
|$3,000,000,000
|$5,100,000,000.
|$7,895,000,000
|14
|Seattle Seahawks
|$2,775,000,000
|$5,000,000,000
|$7,882,500,000
|15
|Cleveland Browns
|$2,175,000,000
|$4,620,000,000
|$7,592,000,000
|16
|Atlanta Falcons
|$2,755,000,000
|$4,700,000,000
|$7,029,000,000
|17
|Tennessee Titans
|$2,150,000,000
|$4,400,000,000
|$6,985,000,000
|18
|Green Bay Packers
|$2,850,000,000
|$4,600,000,000
|$6,935,000,000
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|$2,200,000,000
|$4,200,000,000
|$6,835,500,000
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|$2,800,000,000
|$4,630,000,000
|$6,811,500,000
|21
|Baltimore Ravens
|$2,750,000,000
|$4,630,000,000
|$6,810,500,000
|22
|Kansas City Chiefs
|$2,300,000,000
|$4,300,000,000
|$6,786,000,000
|23
|Indianapolis Colts
|$2,650,000,000
|$4,350,000,000
|$6,425,000,000
|24
|Los Angeles Chargers
|$2,500,000,000
|$4,150,000,000
|$6,411,500,000
|25
|New Orleans Saints
|$2,275,000,000
|$4,080,000,000
|$6,343,000,000
|26
|Carolina Panthers
|$2,400,000,000
|$4,100,000,000
|$6,227,000,000
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|$1,900,000,000
|$3,700,000,000
|$6,129,000,000
|28
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|$2,325,000,000
|$4,000,000,000
|$6,072,500,000
|29
|Arizona Cardinals
|$2,250,000,000
|$3,800,000,000
|$5,690,500,000
|30
|Detroit Lions
|$1,950,000,000
|$3,600,000,000
|$5,595,000,000
|31
|Cincinnati Bengals
|$2,000,000,000
|$3,500,000,000
|$5,355,000,000
|32
|Minnesota Vikings
|$2,700,000,000
|$3,650,000,000
|$5,327,500,000
[ENDS]
Sources:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/bradadgate/2023/01/12/the-audience-disparity-of-nfl-games-and-everything-else-widens/?sh=1b05f3e113a6
Methodology
To determine which teams are set to be worth the most by 2028, we first studied their earnings from 2019-2023. This data was captured by analyzing Forbes data (https://www.forbes.com/nfl-valuations/list/) over the past 5 years.
The data includes all revenue streams and is the amount published by each team in their annual accounts.
Using this data, we ran a forecast function, to generate predicted revenue information for the years 2023-2028. From here, we were able to rank each NFL team 1-32, depending on their 2028 projection.