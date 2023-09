Skip Bayless, Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, and Keyshawn Johnson discuss the Miami Dolphins win vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 Yds, Tyreek Hill received 215 Yds and two TDs. The Undisputed cast ask, if Tua and Tyreek are the best QB-WR duo in the NFL.