As we begin OTAs, the Miami Dolphins still have some roster building to do.

In the next two weeks, Miami will clear roughly $18 million in cap space following the post-June 1st cut of Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins have some holes that can be filled, and plenty of free agents can fill these holes. One I look at in particular is Calais Campbell.

With the late-season injuries to Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and Bradley Chubb (ACL), the Dolphins’ defensive line will have some questions to begin the season.

Losing Christian Wilkins in free agency will leave Miami depending on Zach Seiler, Da ’Shawn Hand, Shaq Barret, Jonathan Harris, Teiar Tart, and other players who are far from household names.

The Dolphins added Chop Robinson and Muhamad Kamara in the draft, and it would not be silly to think they could both play significant snaps to start the season. Yet the point is clear, the front seven on Miami’s defense is a weak spot on this year’s team, especially to begin the season.

The defensive line is essential to Anthony Weaver’s defense’s success and what he wants to run. While reports on our star’s return are limited, ACL injuries normally take 9–12 months to heal, putting Chubb out at least until October in the best-case scenario. While Phillips has the potential to be ready for the season opener, that’s still wishful thinking.

These losses are why the Dolphins should add veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Although Campbell is 38, he appears to have something left in the tank.

Last season, he led the Falcons in sacks with 6.5 and was solid in the run defense. Campbell can play as an end or interior defensive lineman, and new defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver loves versatility.

Coach Weaver is very familiar with Campbell because he was a defensive line coach during Campbell’s tenure in Baltimore. The current Dolphins defensive line is young, and adding a veteran like Campbell would bolster the depth and improve the line itself, even when Chubb and Phillips return.

Another thing to consider is Calais Campbells impact off the field, the 2019 “Walter Payton Man of The Year” would be a great ambassador for the Miami community.

Campbell is known for his CRC foundation. Its mission is “The CRC Foundation is committed to making the world a better place by developing our community to reach its full potential through mentorship, education, and resources. We do this in honor of Charles Richard Campbell who stood for hope, integrity, and the belief that every person deserves the opportunity to live out their dreams.”

Campbell’s efforts do not go unrecognized and would align perfectly with the Dolphins’ community engagement.

Signing Campbell makes sense: a guy with football left to play and looking to contribute to a contender.

Campbell, yet to hold the Lombardi trophy, has an opportunity to help push the Dolphins over the top and boost them with some help in the trenches on the defensive side of the football. The game is won in the trenches, even in the modern era.

The ability to pressure the quarterback limits the extendibility of plays, makes things easier on the secondary and enables the linebackers to fill the gaps. Campbell’s veteran leadership, proven defensive skills, and ability to mentor younger players make him an ideal fit for the team.

Additionally, his community involvement and high football IQ would bring invaluable benefits on and off the field.

The Dolphins should seize the opportunity to add a player of Campbell’s caliber to their roster, enhancing their chances to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.