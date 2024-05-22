On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Marisa Marino is joined by die-hard Miami Dolphins fan Frank “The Tank” Fleming of Barstool Sports. Frank shares his thoughts on Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins’ 2024 schedule, the state of the AFC East, where Miami stands compared to the Jets and the Buffalo Bills, the Metlife Takeover and his thoughts on Metlife Stadium overall, Anthony Weaver replacing Vic Fangio, and his outlook for the Dolphins in 2024. He also talks about his “FRANKS WALKS” show that he is doing with Barstool and who are some of the upcoming guests he has coming on with him, and the current NY Mets season. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

