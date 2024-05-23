On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Marisa Marino is joined by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. They discuss Tua and his contract extension and whether he will have a new deal by the start of training camp. Also, what is the latest with Jaylen Waddle, and will he get a deal similar to the one Devonta Smith signed in Philadelphia this offseason. Then the discussion turns to the $10 billion offer Stephen Ross turned down to sell the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and the F1 Race Track, and if he foresees Mr. Ross selling the team in the next few years. To close the show, Tom talks about the current state of the AFC East, and how Miami compares to the Jets and the Bills, and if/when the NFL is going to an 18-game schedule. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

