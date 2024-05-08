On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about the upcoming 2024 Schedule Release and what may happen with the Dolphins Schedule. Mike talks about what games could be primetime games, will Miami play on Christmas Day again this upcoming season, and why this year more so than in previous years, who Miami plays early in the season vs. who they play late in the season because of the injuries to Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. Also, Mike talks about the storylines of the Dolphins’ schedule this year against non-division opponents. To close the show, Mike gives his final thoughts on Odell Beckham Jr signing with the Dolphins and what this means for 2024. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

