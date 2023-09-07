On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian kick off the 2023 NFL season with their Week 1 preview of the Miami Dolphins vs. LA Chargers game. First, they go over all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins, such as the status of Miami’s offensive line. Will Terron Armstead play or not? Why is it such a mystery as to who Miami’s starting left guard is? Also, they go over some of the national pundit’s preseason predictions about the Dolphins and why the eyes of all NFL fans will be on YouTubeTV and the NFL Sunday Ticket this weekend. Everyone is hoping for a smooth and seamless rollout. Mike and Ian debut a new game of “California Guy or Florida Man,” and they close the show out by giving their thoughts on this weekend’s game and their score prediction for Dolphins vs. Chargers.—All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.