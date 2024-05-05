On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Marisa Marino chats with Miami Dolphins UDFA Mark Perry out of TCU about what it is like to join the Miami Dolphins. Mark talks about his upbringing and how he got into football, how he knows Jevon Holland personally, and what it will be like to learn from Holland and Poyer being in that safety room. Mark talks about why he selected to sign with Miami after the draft, how he is excited to enter the NFL, and he asks Dolphins Nation for help with what clothes and fashion spots in Miami he needs to check out as he is new in town. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

