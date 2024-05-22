On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Marisa Marino is joined by a long-time friend of the podcast, Antwan Staley, who covers the NY Jets for the NY Daily News. They talk about the offseasons both Miami and NY have had and the outlook for both teams going into the 2024 season. Of course, the conversation turns to Tua and Aaron Rodgers and what each quarterback needs to prove this upcoming season, and can Aaron Rodgers bounce back from his injury and be the same player he was prior to the injury. They talk about the ever-changing landscape of the AFC East and discuss the expectations for each team heading into the season. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

