All aboard the hype train! The Miami Dolphins fought hard and did what they needed to do to get a big win at home over the awful, disgusting Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins are now 3-0 and the only undefeated team in the AFC. The defense exhibited classic “bend but don’t break” style, the offense was effective, the Bills came up small in big moments, and their fans can’t stop crying about the heat.

Are these the Same Old Dolphins? It’s sure doesn’t look like it right now.

It was an absolutely glorious Sunday afternoon and Aaron and Josh are here to discuss it on the third consecutive VICTORIOUS episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

