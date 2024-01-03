The Miami Dolphins defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in a nailbiter on the foot of Jason Sanders. Then, the Dolphins travelled to Baltimore on New Years Eve. To say it wasn’t pretty would be an understatement. Before Dolfan Nation throws the baby out with the bathwater, consider all the national narratives… swallow them like new years eve hors d’oeuvres and crap them out the next day along with a bit of a hangover. The Dolphins are a good team. They aren’t far from being a great team. Listen in to this podcast for the silver/teal lining. It’s 2024, and Alex has a message for you all. The Bills are coming to Miami. The AFC East “marbles” are on the line. The Dolphins CAN beat the Bills, but it won’t be easy. There’s a playoff game in the near future too – what might happen? Join our conversation.