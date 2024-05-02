The Miami Dolphins’ offseason kicked off with significant changes. Despite losing key players like Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkle, and Xavien Howard, the team’s general manager, Chris Grier, orchestrated a series of moves that reshaped the roster.

Grier focused on signing players committed to the Dolphins’ vision, even if it meant the player took less money than they would have received from another team. Grier brought in players who wanted to be in Miami and play for coach Mike McDaniel. This shift in approach brought in a mix of experienced and upcoming talent, enhancing the team’s depth and versatility.

In free agency, the Dolphins reshaped their roster with players like Tight End Jonnu Smith, Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett, Safety Jordan Poyer, Lineback Jordan Brooks, Cornerback Kendell Fuller, and many others, bolstering various positions that lacked talent and depth. The team also re-signed familiar faces such as Cornerback Nik Needham, Running Back Salvon Ahmed, and Offensive Linemen Robert Jones and Isaiah Wynn.

The NFL Draft further strengthened the roster, with picks like EDGE Chop Robinson, OT Patrick Paul, Edge Mo Kamara, and wide receivers Washington and Washington.

While Grier’s moves have filled many gaps, areas still need attention to elevate the Dolphins to make the playoffs. Adding these positions and players will finally get Miami that elusive first playoff win in twenty-four years. Adding a reliable third wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. or Tyler Boyd would provide depth and insurance against injuries to Hill or Waddle.

Bringing in a versatile defensive lineman, possibly someone like Calais Campbell, could add experience and flexibility to the defense. Yes, I know he is 37 years old, but he is still very good and knows Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver’s defense. I believe they need to expand the safety group. They only have three Safeties on the roster. If Weaver implements the three-safety look that the Ravens used, players like Justin Simmons or Jamal Adams would cater to Weaver’s defense.

To round out my plan to make the Miami Dolphins a playoff winner again, acquiring an experienced interior offensive lineman like Andrus Peat or Dalton Risner would fortify the team’s line, ensuring stability and protection for Tua. I prefer Peat because of its ability to play guard or tackle. These moves put the Dolphins in line for a long playoff run. At least potentially securing their first playoff victory in over two decades. If they add three of the players I have listed, I believe your Miami Dolphins can win the AFC East.