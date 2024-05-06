The Tom Brady Roast on Netflix was outstanding. It was one of the better roasts I have seen in many years, as comedians and even non-comedians took the stage and all hit a home run.

Nikki Glaser was fantastic.

Tony Hinchcliffe was outstanding.

Kevin Hart, the host for the evening, opened the show with a killer set destroying Tom Brady.

Drew Bledsoe, Gronk, and Peyton Manning took the stage and, as comedians, did an amazing job as well.

Even Bill Belichick….yes, BILL BELICHICK showed up, had a few funny lines, and joined in on the fun.

The best part of the night was the grand finale when Tom Brady took the stage to shoot back at all of those who roasted him. He took some shots at his former AFC East Rivals in his jokes.

Tom’s best line of the night is when he went after the Bills Mafia. Watch below.

Tom Brady vs the Bills Mafia. Ha ha ha pic.twitter.com/3DfTbVjRVk — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) May 6, 2024

Oh, and yeah, he also didn’t leave the Jets (and their front office) unscathed. He had some words for them as well.

The one AFC East team that Tom did not joke about was—you guessed it—the Miami Dolphins.

It’s probably because he was 24-12 against the Dolphins in his lifetime. I mean, that is still really, really, really good. Like, really good. But compared to most other opponents, the fact that Miami got 12 wins against Tom says something.

No other team in the NFL got more wins against Tom Brady than Miami.

By comparison, Tom was 33-3 vs the Bills and 30-7 vs the NY Jets.

So, that 24-12 actually stands out in a weird way and is probably why Tom didn’t feel the need to take a loveable jab at the Dolphins during his roast.

But, the Miami Dolphins were mentioned roundaboutly during the roast and by none other than Bill Belichick.

During Bill Belichick’s routine (and I can’t believe i just typed that) he made a reference to the Miami Dolphins NO NAME DEFENSE. Watch below.

Bill Belichick with a NO NAME DEFENSE reference at the Tom Brady Roast pic.twitter.com/kNP1feEpso — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) May 6, 2024

Overall, it was a very funny show, and I would recommend that all football fans watch it and have a good laugh. Lord knows, with everything going on in the world these days, we sure could use a laugh and laugh a little more.