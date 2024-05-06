The 2024 season will be here before we know it, and the Miami Dolphins offense will look a little bit different this upcoming season. They have added some key parts to make the NFL’s #1 overall offense even better, which leads me to the statement: NO MORE EXCUSES!

That’s right. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back seasons in which they had late-season collapses. They had an 8-3 start in 2022, which led to them not winning the division and being the final wild card spot and the 7th seed. In 2023, they had a 9-3 start, which once again led to them not winning the division and getting in the playoffs as the 6th wild card seed.

And it is easy for some to point the finger at the quarterback for the failure of the Dolphins to “Finish Their Story” in each season. But in reality, the finger should be pointed at Mike McDaniel.

Mike is the head coach; the buck stops with him.

Like every NFL head coach, Mike is judged on wins and losses at the end of the day. Winning regular season games is nice, but when you have an 8-3 and 9-3 start, you would hope some post-season success would happen.

It didn’t.

And yes, injuries were a factor, and yes, Miami’s defense gets some blame.

But in reality, this Miami Dolphins offense came up short in big games time after time in 2022 and 2023 and is the real reason Miami didn’t go further than what they did.

So, where did Miami’s offense lack last year, you ask?

Wide Receiver Depth

Well, Miami went out and added Odell Beckham Jr. this past week, and they used two of their draft picks on Malik Washington and Tahj Washington. Do I expect either Washington to make the team or contribute right out of the gate? I’m not sure but Miami used some valuable draft capital on this position so they may.

We saw Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft fail last season when they were asked to step up when Hill and Waddle were less than 100%.

We saw Robbie Chosen/Chosen Anderson, or whatever he calls himself, this week, and Chase Claypool came up short repeatedly when their number was called.

OBJ won’t. OBJ is a legit 3rd WR, and the two rookies will either play better than Berrios/Cracraft and take their jobs or push the two vets to play better, so either way, it’s a win-win.

The overall wide receiver depth is improved heading into this year. That can only help Mike McDaniel and his offense.

Tight End Talent

Last year, Miami’s tight end room was, well, how can we say this nicely? NOT VERY GOOD

Durham Smythe is a nice player but not exactly a dynamic tight end. Julian Hill is, well, a guy on an NFL roster.

So Miami went out and added Jonnu Smith, one of the most dynamic pass-catching tight ends in the NFL. Smith had 50 receptions last year in Atlanta on a poor offense. Then Miami went out and added Jody Fortson, who is probably a better version of Julian Hill. So, long story short, Miami’s tight end room has greatly improved over last year.

Running Back Depth

Last year, Raheem Mostert missed crucial time down the stretch in weeks 17 and 18 when Miami had huge games vs Baltimore and Buffalo. DeVone Achane got hurt in the preseason, went on IR in the season, and got banged up again after he got off IR.

Miami’s running back room isn’t bad; it’s just always injured. Then, behind them, you had Jeff Wilson (who Mike McDaniel had as a healthy scratch some weeks) and Salvon Ahmed, who also had his season cut short with an injury.

So Miami traded a third-round 2025 pick to get into the fourth round of this year’s draft and select Jaylen Wright, who some had rated as either the first or second-best running back in this draft.

So, if when Mostert and Achane go down again this year for a period of time and miss games, Miami should have some fresh legs with amazing speed ready to step in so the offense and that running game don’t miss a beat.

The Offensive Line

Now I know what you’re thinking: How come you’re not talking about the offensive line? Well, very little has changed since last year. We have a new center, but essentially, they brought everyone back and are putting the band back together, minus Robert Hunt.

Well, that was a decision made by the Dolphins coaching staff and front office. They could have drafted a plug-and-play offensive lineman in Rd 1, but they didn’t. They could have chosen a player in Round 2 who is “more NFL Ready” than Patrick Paul. They didn’t.

So, if that blows up in their face, it is their fault, and they can’t point the finger at anyone else.

I know Miami may still sign a guard after June 1st, and that is great, but is that really going to change the trajectory of Miami’s offensive line in 2024? Probably not.

The point is that McDaniel and Grier made the call not to address the offensive line in a serious manner, so they will live or die with that decision in 2024.

This leads to my overall point of this article: Mike McDaniel has no more excuses.

Yes, you had the #1 offense in the NFL last season. Great. Take a bow.

But it needs to be mentioned your offense struggled in both KC games, vs. Baltimore, vs. Buffalo not once but twice, and vs. Philly. Those are the caliber of teams you need to beat to bring the Dolphins to another level.

You have more weapons in the passing game, upgraded the tight end room, and added another super-fast running back; what else is needed at this point?

There are no more excuses for Mike McDaniel in 2024. Your offense better still be among the Top 5 in the NFL, and it better produce vs the good teams.

You are no longer a rookie head coach.

You are no longer a first-time playcaller, and you are still learning.

If this offense underperforms this year, takes a major step back in production, or can’t get the job done vs good teams, then all eyeballs will be on you.