Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. PFF put out a new mock draft, and with pick #21, they have Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C – Oregon

“The Dolphins are currently -165 to take an offensive lineman on DraftKings, and since they have their tackle situation sorted out, they go with the best interior lineman on the board. Powers-Johnson can play either guard position or slide inside to center if new signing Aaron Brewer misses any time.”

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

Exhibits a broad, barrel-chested frame with excellent athletic ability and power.

Demonstrates outstanding initial quickness and agility, enabling explosive movements out of his stance.

Strong hands and shoulders deliver significant impact on double-team blocks and in torque to uproot defenders.

Fluid movement on climbs and screens, effectively engaging and overpowering smaller targets.

Capable of clearing the pocket against adjacent rushers, ensuring robust pass protection.

Maintains performance under pressure, evident from playing through injuries without sacrificing power.

Brings a tone-setting demeanor to the field, with the ability to enforce his will on defenders.

Quick-twitch, explosive run-blocker, excelling in both gap and zone schemes.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES Upright playing style and wide hand placement sometimes exposes chest to defenders, leading to stalemates.

Occasional oversetting on wide rush alignments can compromise pass protection effectiveness.

Limited by average at best length, impacting blocking range and sustainability against longer defenders.

Sometimes loses balance when exerting power, due to lifting feet off the ground.

Can be prone to holding calls due to grabby hands when beat by counter moves.

SCOUTING REPORT: SUMMARY Jackson Powers-Johnson enters the NFL Draft as a top interior O-line prospect, showcasing a solid mix of athleticism, power, and technique from his time at Oregon. Winning the Rimington Trophy and earning All-American honors underline his dominance at the collegiate level. His tape reveals a player who’s NFL-ready, capable of stepping in as a Day 1 starter. Powers-Johnson’s performance against top college competition has proven he can handle the transition to the pros, where his skill set will be highly valued for both run and pass blocking. Technical adjustments, particularly in reducing his upright stance and improving hand placement, are on the to-do list to ensure he maximizes his effectiveness against NFL defensive linemen. These tweaks are manageable and typical for rookies making the leap. Given his ability to adapt and excel in various blocking schemes, Powers-Johnson is viewed as a scheme-versatile lineman, a quality highly sought after by NFL teams looking for flexibility and durability upfront. Powers-Johnson’s immediate impact and long-term potential make him a compelling early-round pick. His combination of size, strength, and agility fits the mold of a modern NFL lineman, capable of anchoring an O-line for years. Teams in need of a plug-and-play interior lineman will find his attributes align well with the demands of professional play. Powers-Johnson isn’t just draft-ready; he’s poised to be a key piece in an NFL lineup, offering both high-floor reliability and a high-ceiling future.