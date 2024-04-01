Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. PFF put out a new mock draft, and with pick #21, they have Miami selecting…
Round 1, Pick #21: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C – Oregon
“The Dolphins are currently -165 to take an offensive lineman on DraftKings, and since they have their tackle situation sorted out, they go with the best interior lineman on the board. Powers-Johnson can play either guard position or slide inside to center if new signing Aaron Brewer misses any time.”
NFL Draft Buzz Draft Profile
SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS
- Exhibits a broad, barrel-chested frame with excellent athletic ability and power.
- Demonstrates outstanding initial quickness and agility, enabling explosive movements out of his stance.
- Strong hands and shoulders deliver significant impact on double-team blocks and in torque to uproot defenders.
- Fluid movement on climbs and screens, effectively engaging and overpowering smaller targets.
- Capable of clearing the pocket against adjacent rushers, ensuring robust pass protection.
- Maintains performance under pressure, evident from playing through injuries without sacrificing power.
- Brings a tone-setting demeanor to the field, with the ability to enforce his will on defenders.
- Quick-twitch, explosive run-blocker, excelling in both gap and zone schemes.
SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES
- Upright playing style and wide hand placement sometimes exposes chest to defenders, leading to stalemates.
- Occasional oversetting on wide rush alignments can compromise pass protection effectiveness.
- Limited by average at best length, impacting blocking range and sustainability against longer defenders.
- Sometimes loses balance when exerting power, due to lifting feet off the ground.
- Can be prone to holding calls due to grabby hands when beat by counter moves.
SCOUTING REPORT: SUMMARY
Jackson Powers-Johnson enters the NFL Draft as a top interior O-line prospect, showcasing a solid mix of athleticism, power, and technique from his time at Oregon. Winning the Rimington Trophy and earning All-American honors underline his dominance at the collegiate level. His tape reveals a player who’s NFL-ready, capable of stepping in as a Day 1 starter. Powers-Johnson’s performance against top college competition has proven he can handle the transition to the pros, where his skill set will be highly valued for both run and pass blocking.
Technical adjustments, particularly in reducing his upright stance and improving hand placement, are on the to-do list to ensure he maximizes his effectiveness against NFL defensive linemen. These tweaks are manageable and typical for rookies making the leap. Given his ability to adapt and excel in various blocking schemes, Powers-Johnson is viewed as a scheme-versatile lineman, a quality highly sought after by NFL teams looking for flexibility and durability upfront.
Powers-Johnson’s immediate impact and long-term potential make him a compelling early-round pick. His combination of size, strength, and agility fits the mold of a modern NFL lineman, capable of anchoring an O-line for years. Teams in need of a plug-and-play interior lineman will find his attributes align well with the demands of professional play. Powers-Johnson isn’t just draft-ready; he’s poised to be a key piece in an NFL lineup, offering both high-floor reliability and a high-ceiling future.
Walter Football Draft Profile
Strengths:
- Strong interior blocker
- Packs a punch off the ball
- Power run blocker
- Tough
- Physical
- Reliable pass protector
- Sustains blocks well
- Upper body strength
- Effective as a puller
- Good enough athlete
- Snaps the ball well
- Plug-and-play starter potential
- Could also start at guard
- Upside to improve
Weaknesses:
- Athleticism comes unglued in space
- Defenders dodge him in space
- Stiff change of direction in space
- Could stand to improve blocking in space
Prospect Summary:
It took some time with an odd journey, but eventually Powers-Johnson turned himself into an impactful player for Oregon. Powers-Johnson was a backup in 2021 who played on the defensive line in an emergency role to close out that season. He was back to being a backup offense lineman in 2022, but took over as the starting center in 2023 and had a superb season for the Ducks. Powers-Johnson was a reliable center in pass protection for Bo Nix and opened holes in the ground game. After the season, Powers-Johnson had a good week of practice at the Senior Bowl.
In pass protection, Powers-Johnson is a steady interior blocker who gets the job done. He executes double teams well with a guard and uses his powerful upper body to sustain blocks well. Powers-Johnson has a strong anchor where he can sink his weight and stop bull rushes from collapsing the pocket. In tight areas, Powers-Johnson is difficult to get by because he is quick to engage and hold onto blockers. For the next level, Powers-Johnson should be a steady and consistent pass protector.
As a run blocker, Powers-Johnson really excels at the point of attack. He is a strong and heavy center who packs a real punch off the ball. Powers-Johnson has the strength to help generate movement and push defenders backward. Powers-Johnson plays with an aggressive demeanor and is physical. If he is moving with guards alongside him, Powers-Johnson is capable of moving to the side on zone runs.
Team sources have said Powers-Johnson is a decent-enough athlete to be a starter, but his athleticism can come unglued in space when he doesn’t have guards running next to him. Powers-Johnson is a heavy center, so it is not shocking that he has some issues with change of direction. In space, Johnson-Powers can lumber somewhat and defenders are able to dodge him. Improving his ability to hit blocks in space could be the biggest point of improvement for Powers-Johnson entering the NFL.
Teams like Powers-Johnson versatility to start at guard or center at the next level. In the 2024 NFL Draft, Powers-Johnson could be a first- or second-round pick.