Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Sportskeeda Draft Analyst Tony Pauline recently put out a Two-Round Mock Draft, and with picks #21 and #55, he has Miami Selecting…..

Round 1, Pick #21: Graham Barton, G/C – Duke

“The Dolphins needed help on the interior of the offensive line before losing Robert Hunt. Barton is a projection to OC, but he has been getting a LOT of first-round chatter for months now.”

Round 2, Pick #55: DeWayne Carter, DT – Duke