Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Sportskeeda Draft Analyst Tony Pauline recently put out a Two-Round Mock Draft, and with picks #21 and #55, he has Miami Selecting…..
Round 1, Pick #21: Graham Barton, G/C – Duke
“The Dolphins needed help on the interior of the offensive line before losing Robert Hunt. Barton is a projection to OC, but he has been getting a LOT of first-round chatter for months now.”
Round 2, Pick #55: DeWayne Carter, DT – Duke
Graham Barton NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Reviewing Barton’s tape is a pleasurable experience in offensive line evaluation, as his tenacity and know-how are on full display throughout. Though he played at a high level at left tackle, center will likely be his NFL home. Barton is an explosive drive blocker with the body control and leg drive to keep opponents centered and finish the job. His hands are sudden, accurate and strong in both phases, but a lack of length will create occasional challenges on the next level. His fluidity creates an advantage as a second-level climber, and he’s highly capable in the screen game. Barton’s technique, toughness and athleticism are exactly what teams will be looking for from an early starter with Pro Bowl potential.
Strengths
- Possesses the bend, core strength and technique of an NFL starter.
- Patient but firm, exploding into the block and running his feet to secure.
- Fits and finishes blocks with excellent body control and very strong claws.
- Smooth climber with good adjustments to targets in space.
- Pass sets are clean with broad base and twitchy hands.
- Counters rush movements with well-postured mirror and sticky hands.
- Arches back and unlocks lowers, creating flexion and leverage with pass anchor.
- Once he’s settled into defenders in run/pass, he’s usually the winner.
Weaknesses
- Arms are shorter than NFL standard for his position.
- Occasional struggles getting into position for redirects when beaten.
- Needs to guard against lunging as a second-level blocker.
- Corrals escaping defenders with his arms, which could bring flags.
DeWayne Carter NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Three-time team captain with undisputed leadership ability to go with his production. Carter is best suited for a one-gapping scheme that allows him to utilize his foot agility and upfield mentality. He plays with bend and leverage but is average at holding his ground against power. Issues mirroring initial lateral movement from blockers is a concern against zone-based running attacks. While he doesn’t have jarring rush production, he might be a more talented pass rusher than run defender on the pro level, thanks to his bull rush and lateral quickness. Carter has the ability to become a good rotational piece in a 4-3 scheme.
Strengths
- Plays with energy and active feet to probe for opportunities.
- Drives off the snap with force and leverage into initial contact.
- Good technique to stack and play off the block as a run defender.
- Disguises his desire to jump-step and use club move on upfield charge.
- Bull rush can be salty as interior rusher or as a base end.
- Doesn’t often use it, but he has a workable spin counter when needed.
Weaknesses
- Too easily beaten to the spot against lateral blocks.
- Needs to play with better anticipation and snap reaction against the run.
- Can be pushed off the spot by powerful single blocks when centered.
- Fails to maintain ideal separation to prevent being neutralized.
- Needs to find a counter to improve his secondary rush off the bull rush.
Miami Must be Risk-Averse with 2024 Draft Picks