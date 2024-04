Host Stephen Daniels & 1st Down Guest Josh Moser discuss the Miami Dolphins possible Draft scenarios on Days 1 and 2 of the NFL Draft. Should Miami pursue offensive lineman in Round 1 or a Defensive lineman? Is WR truly in play? The guys break it all down. Plus, they talk about the chances Odell Beckham signing with Miami.

