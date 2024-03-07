Free Agency doesn’t start until next week, but on Thursday, March 7th, the Miami Dolphins had a very good day. The two-year deal they signed Jonnu Smith, too, was very team-friendly, and the player fills a huge need for the Dolphins.

In addition, there are many other items to put in the plus column with this signing. Let me list the ways.

Because Smith was released, his signing doesn’t affect the compensatory pick formula. If Chrisitan Wilkins and Robert Hunt leave the Dolphins, Miami would be in store for a couple of compensatory picks in the 2025 draft, but if they go on a wild shopping spree in free agency, those signings would offset the loss of Wilkins and Hunt. This Smith signing doesn’t offset losing Wilkins or Hunt (should one or both leave next week).

Second, per the reports, this is only a two-year deal that Miami signed Smith to. I know at the wedding, nobody likes to think about the divorce, but in a year, if Miami wants to move on from Smith for some reason, most of the guaranteed money will most likely be in year one, meaning Miami could move on from Smith with little to no dead money in 2025.

Also, as I mentioned above, Smith fills a need. Miami has a tight end, but he brings a skill set of a pass-catching tight end that Miami didn’t have in 2023 and needed badly. Mike McDaniel now has a new toy to play with on his offense.

Jonnu Smith deal is perfect for Miami. No damage with the compensatory formula; it fills a need, without all the details, 2 year deal, and I would bet my life Miami can exit after 1 year with no pain; he brings a skill set to the TE room that we don't have. What is not to like — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 7, 2024

There was thought tight end was a big need this offseason, and Miami may use one of their picks in round one or two of the draft to add a tight end, and while I am not saying they still wouldn’t if the right player they liked was there, I just think at this point it is unlikely. Maybe in the later rounds, Miami takes a flyer on a tight end that is more of a project. Still, with glaring needs on the offensive line, wide receiver, edge rusher, and cornerback, I don’t think tight end is too much of a need now with what Miami currently has in house on the roster.

Overall, this signing may seem small in nature, and it’s not for a superstar, but when you look at this from all angles, it was a very good day for the Miami Dolphins.

