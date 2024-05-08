Based on all the reports and Chris Grier’s comments, it seems to be an inevitability at this point that Miami will extend their fifth-year quarterback before the start of the upcoming season. It is more a question of how much rather than if.

Sportrac speculates it will come in somewhere in the range of $220 million for four years with $105 million guaranteed.

Now, there are some in the fanbase who feel that this should not happen yet, especially with the rumored price tag of $55 million a year. There are still health concerns in the eyes of some. However, I believe that not only is an extension the right move, I believe now is the time to make it. So, let’s dive into the variety of reasons why.

Start off with the most logical reason why: cap space. The team currently has about $3 million left in cap space until June 1st, when the Xavian Howard cut takes effect, which will increase it by $18.5 million. The problem is there are still some glaring holes on this team with the offensive line, safety, edge rusher, and cornerback positions.

An extension helps here because it will allow the Dolphins to structure the contract so that it affords the team an additional $10 million in cap space for the 2024 season. This would provide Miami with around $31 million to address the various needs Mike McDaniel and new Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver may seek to fill.

The next reason is that Miami needs consistency at the quarterback position. The team has seemingly had a revolving door of players going all the way back to Jay Fiedler. In my eyes, Tua Tagovailoa has cemented himself as the long-term solution to that, and it is time for Chris Grier to solidify that.

In the 2023 season, Tua Tagovailoa did something not done by a Dolphins quarterback since the days of Dan Marino, and that is lead the league in passing yards. Not to mention, Tua has shown consistent growth every offseason, this year working with 3DQB and getting slimmer and faster than last year.

The final reason he should be given an extension is how he has consistently responded to adversity. There were rumors that he would be traded in 2021 for Deshaun Watson. There were allegations of being a bust after his first two seasons, and he responded with the best passer rating in the league under new head coach Mike McDaniel.

Then, the concerns turned to health. It is well documented that Tua Tagovailoa struggled to stay healthy ever since coming into the league. He has had hip injuries, rib injuries, and concussion issues. Last offseason, the idea of Tua doing judo to learn how to fall was seemingly mocked as a response.

One year later, we saw him complete a full season, only to be taken out when the game was decidedly over. Now, he is faced with concerns over adaptability and mobility, which he intends to address in his work with 3DQB. Only time will tell if that is successful, but given his track record, I am willing to bet on him, and I believe the team should, too.

