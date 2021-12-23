On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by Ruthie Polinsky of NBC 6 South Florida to talk about all of the latest happenings in the world of the Miami Dolphins. We talk about Tua and his progress in year two, the Dolphins current six-game winning streak and if we think they have a realistic shot of making the playoffs, and the big contributions the 2021 rookie class of Jevon Holland, Jaylen Waddle, and Jaelan Phillips have made on this team this year. We also talk about the upcoming Dolphins-Saints game on Monday Night Football (we recorded this minutes before the news broke of Ian Book being announced as the Saints starting quarterback for this game.) As well as discuss who we think will be in the Super Bowl this year and talk about Michigan-Georgia in the College Football Semifinal playoff game. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



