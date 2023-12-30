On the heels of their biggest victory of 2023, the Miami Dolphins head to Baltimore with an opportunity to do a number of things: they can clinch the AFC East title for the first time since 2008, ensure a top 2 finish in the AFC, and give themselves the opportunity to play for a first round bye in Week 18. A win would also be a second signature win in as many weeks for the Dolphins.

Of course, it won’t be easy. The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of a resounding victory on the road against the team many people thought was the best in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers. Baltimore’s QB, Lamar Jackson, is playing MVP-caliber football. Baltimore’s defense is one of the toughest units in the league.

Can the Dolphins conquer the Ravens and make their own case to be a Super Bowl favorite? Aaron and Josh are back together to discuss on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

