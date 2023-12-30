Chris and Macon talk about the history of the coin toss, explaining draft order to their kids, and reimagine bowl game trophies. Stanford Steve joins to break down the College Football Playoff and the guys give their locks. Chris breaks down the Week 17 slate including the Ravens vs Dolphins and Cowboys vs Lions.
