In the ever-competitive world of the NFL, where only 2,208 roster and practice squad spots are up for grabs, players often find themselves at a crossroads when their dreams of making it with one of the 32 teams don’t materialize. However, there is another league that gives players a chance for a new beginning.

This Thursday, things changed for Larnel Coleman and Keidron Smith, former Miami Dolphins players. They got to keep playing football by signing up with XFL teams. The Dolphins chose Coleman, a 25-year-old offensive lineman, in 2021. Now, he is signed up to play with the Houston Roughnecks. On the defensive side, 24-year-old Keidron Smith, who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, found a home with the Orlando Guardians.

Coleman got into the NFL after being picked from the University of Massachusetts. However, his first year with the Dolphins didn’t go smoothly because he got hurt and had to be put on the injured list. In 2022, he transitioned to the Panthers’ practice squad after being signed by the Carolina team. Despite the challenges, he has only had the chance to showcase his skills in one NFL game.

Smith didn’t get picked in the draft, but the Dolphins noticed him because he played well with Kentucky. Although initially signed by Miami after the draft, he faced the tough reality of being waived during roster cuts. Undeterred, Smith persisted and spent time on the Washington Commanders’ practice squad before securing a spot with the Orlando Guardians.

With the XFL season slated to kick off in late March 2024, both Coleman and Smith are gearing up for a fresh start.