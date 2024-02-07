On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom discuss the latest news and rumors in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They discuss the Anthony Weaver hire as Miami’s defensive coordinator and share their thoughts on the move. Then, they talk about the upcoming 2024 NFL draft and how so many early mock drafts have Miami taking Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. Would Chris Grier really draft a center in round 1, though? They look at his draft history to see if anything from it would lead one to believe a center would be picked near the top 20 of the draft. Then, Mike goes on an epic rant about the social media discussions regarding how Miami should trade for quarterback Justin Fields. You won’t want to miss this rant. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

