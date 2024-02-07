Betway has analyzed the NFL league to find out which team logos have been used the most in terms of tattoos inked on their body. The Miami Dolphins rank 13th for the most searched term of tattoos dedicated to their team in the NFL.

Based on the results, the top most tattooed NFL teams are as follows:

NFL Team Google Search Volume for ‘tattoo’
Dallas Cowboys 35000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34000
Philadelphia Eagles 33000
Pittsburgh Steelers 32000
New York Giants 31000
New England Patriots 30000
New York Jets 29000
New Orleans Saints 28000
Green Bay Packers 27000
Minnesota Vikings 26000
Chicago Bears 25000
Kansas City Chiefs 24000
Miami Dolphins 23000

