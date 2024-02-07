Betway has analyzed the NFL league to find out which team logos have been used the most in terms of tattoos inked on their body. The Miami Dolphins rank 13th for the most searched term of tattoos dedicated to their team in the NFL.
Based on the results, the top most tattooed NFL teams are as follows:
|NFL Team
|Google Search Volume for ‘tattoo’
|Dallas Cowboys
|35000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|34000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|33000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|32000
|New York Giants
|31000
|New England Patriots
|30000
|New York Jets
|29000
|New Orleans Saints
|28000
|Green Bay Packers
|27000
|Minnesota Vikings
|26000
|Chicago Bears
|25000
|Kansas City Chiefs
|24000
|Miami Dolphins
|23000
